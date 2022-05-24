      Weather Alert

Thornton man sentenced to jail for setting fire, choking a person

May 24, 2022 @ 10:34am

THORNTON — It’s two months in jail for a Thornton man accused of setting a fire and attempting to strangle someone.

58-year-old Robert Parker was arrested after allegedly being involved in a domestic dispute at a home in the 300 block of Larch Street on March 27th. Authorities said they arrived to find the home filled with smoke, a fire in the basement, and learned that Parker had attempted to strangle a person in the home.

Parker pleaded guilty to reckless use of fire or explosives and domestic abuse assault. He was sentenced on Monday to 60 days in jail, fined $430, and will be placed on two years of probation. 

