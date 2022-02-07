      Weather Alert

Third person arrested in Clear Lake convenience store robbery

Feb 7, 2022 @ 4:50am

CLEAR LAKE — A third person has been arrested in connection with a Clear Lake convenience store robbery last month.

Clear Lake police say they arrested 26-year-old William Rogers of Mason City on Friday and charged him with being an accessory after the fact. Captain Mike Colby says the arrest is the result of an extensive ongoing investigation into the robbery of the Casey’s General Store at 202 US Highway 18 East on January 23rd.

23-year-old Houston Conway was arrested later that week and charged with that robbery as well as three convenience store robberies in Mason City in the month of January. 26-year-old Alexa Cockrell was also charged with second-degree robbery in the Clear Lake Casey’s robbery.

Cerro Gordo County records show that Conway and Cockrell remain in the Cerro Gordo County jail. 

