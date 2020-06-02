There’s a handful of contested primary races for county, legislature in our area
Looking at contested races at the county level:
— There are no contested primary elections for county offices in Cerro Gordo or Floyd counties
— Butler County
= County Auditor, Republican — Leslie Groen, Lizbeth Williams
— Franklin County
= Supervisor District 3, Republican — Corey Eberling, Chris Vanness
— Hancock County
= Supervisor At-Large, Republican — Donny Schleusner, Jerry Tlach
— Mitchell County
= Supervisor District 2, Republican — James Wherry, Al Winters
= Supervisor District 5, Republican — Gary Fossey, Mark Marley Hendrickson
— Winnebago County
= Supervisor District 2, Republican — Dan Kirschbaum, Susan Smith
= Supervisor District 2, Democratic — Gary Nelson, Steven Peterson
— Worth County
= Supervisor District 2, Republican — Mark Smeby, William Schulte, Gary Hanson
— Wright County
= Supervisor District 1, Republican — Rick Rasmussen, Jason Wessels
= Supervisor District 3, Republican — Karl Helgevold, Mike Boyd
Looking at contested legislative primary races:
— There are no contested Iowa Senate races in our area
— House District 52 (Floyd, Chickasaw, eastern portion of Cerro Gordo)
== Republican — Craig Clark, Charley Thomson
— House District 54 (western third of Cerro Gordo, all of Franklin, northern and western Butler)
== Democratic — Kai Trevor Brost, Karen Koenig