Iowa voters oust Rep. King, shunned for insensitive remarks

There’s a handful of contested primary races for county, legislature in our area

Jun 2, 2020 @ 11:59am

Looking at contested races at the county level:

 

— There are no contested primary elections for county offices in Cerro Gordo or Floyd counties 

 

— Butler County

= County Auditor, Republican — Leslie Groen, Lizbeth Williams

 

— Franklin County

= Supervisor District 3, Republican — Corey Eberling, Chris Vanness

 

— Hancock County

= Supervisor At-Large, Republican — Donny Schleusner, Jerry Tlach

 

— Mitchell County

= Supervisor District 2, Republican — James Wherry, Al Winters

= Supervisor District 5, Republican — Gary Fossey, Mark Marley Hendrickson

 

— Winnebago County

= Supervisor District 2, Republican — Dan Kirschbaum, Susan Smith

= Supervisor District 2, Democratic — Gary Nelson, Steven Peterson

 

— Worth County

= Supervisor District 2, Republican — Mark Smeby, William Schulte, Gary Hanson

 

— Wright County

= Supervisor District 1, Republican — Rick Rasmussen, Jason Wessels

= Supervisor District 3, Republican — Karl Helgevold, Mike Boyd

 

Looking at contested legislative primary races:

 

— There are no contested Iowa Senate races in our area

 

— House District 52 (Floyd, Chickasaw, eastern portion of Cerro Gordo)

== Republican — Craig Clark, Charley Thomson

 

— House District 54 (western third of Cerro Gordo, all of Franklin, northern and western Butler)

== Democratic — Kai Trevor Brost, Karen Koenig

