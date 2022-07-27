“The Ride of the Century” is here
MASON CITY — 18,000 registered bicyclists are coming to Mason City today as part of the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.
Besides the riders making their way on what’s being billed as “The Ride of the Century”, a 105-mile journey from Emmetsburg, entertainment and vendors in the downtown core will highlight events later tonight. The headliners are Don Felder starting at 6:30 with Sugar Ray performing starting at 8:30. There will be entertainment on two side stages starting at 3 o’clock this afternoon as well as nearly 40 vendors with booths in the downtown area.
Emily Ginneberg with Main Street Mason City and the RAGBRAI Mason City Committee says if you plan on coming downtown later today, you may want to take advantage of shuttle services since most of the parking areas downtown have been closed off for the event. “We do have parking set up with shuttle service at Shopko’s parking lot. We have parking available and shuttle services set up at the North Iowa Events Center. There are going to be shuttles going back and forth from our campsites as well. There will be shuttle services going from noon on Wednesday all the way to 12:30 AM Thursday morning. For any of these folks who are looking for a good place to park and take a shuttle, I would recommend those two spots.”
