Arvest Bank has recently announced that their 14th annual Million Meals campaign has been a success, raising $22,262. This achievement will help provide the equivalent of 111,310 meals to support Community Services Clearinghouse food pantries serving Sequoyah County.

The Million Meals campaign aims to provide local communities across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri with sufficient food while also creating awareness about food insecurity. For every dollar raised through this campaign, up to five meals are provided to families in need. Year after year, this campaign continues to make a significant impact in helping alleviate hunger in the region.

During the two-month-long campaign, we collected monetary donations that were directly given to food partners to help stock pantries during the busy summer months. Our campaign proved to be successful as we were able to provide more than 2.6 million meals by donating $524,451 to 85 food partners across the bank.

Mike Jacimore, President of Arvest Bank, expressed his pride in the community for rallying together once again to aid those in need. He emphasized that the fight against hunger is not only about providing food, but also about supporting and empowering individuals and communities. Jacimore expressed gratitude towards Arvest Bank’s customers, community members, and associates for their unwavering support towards such a significant cause.

Every year, from April through May, the Million Meals campaign aims to support food partners in meeting the rising demand during summer months. This is particularly important as many children do not have access to free school meals during this time. It’s worth noting that, based on average rates from 2020-2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has ranked Oklahoma as the 6th most food-insecure state, while Arkansas has been ranked as the most food-insecure state in the nation.

Arvest Bank collected donations for the hunger initiative through multiple channels, including their branches, online platform, mobile app, and phone. The Million Meals campaign, which started in 2011, has successfully provided over 25 million meals and received over $4.6 million in donations. In the previous year, the campaign collected 2.29 million meals by receiving monetary contributions directly from the bank’s local food partners.

