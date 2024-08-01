In the upcoming November general election, five Missouri Democrats are vying for the party’s nomination for governor.

State Representative Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) and businessman Mike Hamra are actively campaigning across the state as part of their respective bids for office. Out of the five candidates in the running, these two have taken on full-scale campaigns to reach voters across the region.

Since 2017, the governor’s office has been under the control of the Republican party, starting with Eric Greitens’ inauguration. Following Greitens’ resignation, Governor Mike Parson assumed office in 2018 and won a complete term in 2020 by defeating previous state auditor, Nicole Galloway.

Both Hamra and Quade come from the southwest region of Missouri. Hamra, who is now 55, attended the University of Missouri Law School and has previously worked for the Bill Clinton administration and the Federal Communications Commission in Washington D.C. He eventually returned to Springfield in 2001 to join his family’s restaurant franchising business, Hamra Enterprises, where he has remained ever since.

Nicole Quade, aged 38, has held the position of Minority Floor Leader in the Missouri House of Representatives since 2019. She was elected to House District 132 in 2016, following her career as a social worker in Springfield. Her experience also includes working for the United States Senate and the Barack Obama campaign.

The ballot includes Eric Morrison, Sheryl Gladney, and Hollis Laster as well.

During his interview with ABC 17 News, Hamra shared his motivation for entering politics by highlighting his experience as a businessman.

Hamra stated that the reason he is running for governor is his love for the state of Missouri. He believes that Missouri is an excellent place to live, work and raise a family. However, he thinks that politicians have been playing political games for too long, and as a result, Missouri has been falling behind neighboring states. He, along with many Missourians, is frustrated with the current stagnant state and lack of progress.

According to Quade, her decision to run for governor was motivated by the “divisive” political climate she experienced while serving in the House of Representatives. With her experience as party leader in the chamber, she believes she has the necessary skills to effectively manage the responsibilities of governor.

Quade expressed her confidence in being the right fit for the job as she stated, “That is great for this job because we do not need to have someone who’s learning on the job. We have to be ready on Day One.” Quade’s experience as a Democrat working with Republican leadership allows her to negotiate and find pathways for compromise, which she believes is an important aspect of the job. She emphasized that negotiation should not be considered a dirty word and that she is ready to have discussions with her colleagues on day one to address issues that impact people’s lives.

Both Hamra and Quade prioritize collaborating with local law enforcement agencies when it comes to addressing crime. Hamra expressed his backing for “red flag laws” that authorize law enforcement to confiscate someone’s firearm if they pose a danger to themselves or others.

Hamra believes that red flag laws are something that law enforcement is in favor of. According to him, these laws will aid them in carrying out their duties effectively, especially in situations where there is a lack of awareness. The implementation of these laws is crucial not only for the safety of the public but for the support of law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

According to Quade, her administration’s approach towards crime policy will be guided by a deep understanding of the needs of specific communities.

Quade has been receiving feedback from law enforcement officers across the state, who have expressed that the laws in Kansas City may not be suitable for other areas like Fordland, Missouri, where she grew up. Different regions have distinct dynamics, and access to various resources may vary. According to Quade, the state has been attempting a one-size-fits-all approach for too long when discussing laws, which needs to be changed.

In the upcoming general election, the November ballot measure focusing on reproductive health care is expected to be a significant factor. Hamra and Quade have both expressed their support for the measure, which aims to provide constitutional protections for various aspects of reproductive health care, including abortion, in Missouri. Notably, Missouri was among the first states to prohibit most abortions following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the protections granted by Roe v. Wade.

According to Quade, safeguarding the measure would require a governor from the Democratic party, in case it gets approved.

Quade pledged to prioritize the voices of voters as governor. She promised to defend their right to access abortion, birth control, and IVF against attempts by Republicans to restrict them. Quade cited recent comments by Republican senators in Missouri who have threatened to target access to IVF. She emphasized the importance of standing with Missourians to safeguard their reproductive health care choices.

According to Hamra, the existing ban was detrimental to the state’s business. He emphasized the negative impact it had on the economy.

Hamra shared that he has regular conversations with concerned parents and grandparents who fear that their children will not return to the state because they do not want a politician dictating their healthcare decisions, particularly those related to starting a family.

On Monday, campaign finance reports were released revealing that Hamra holds a significant cash advantage in the election. His candidate committee disclosed that they have $414,501.66 on hand, having spent $2.4 million on the campaign. Additionally, an associated political action committee, Together Missouri, has reported $108,227.61 on hand and has spent just over $130,000 on the election to date. On the other hand, Quade’s candidate committee has $76,553.58 on hand and has spent $1.1 million on the campaign. An associated committee, CRYSTAL PAC, reported having $69,793.27 on hand and spending $86,753.25 so far.

