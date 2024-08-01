Agencies devoted to helping victims of domestic violence are unwavering in their efforts to advocate for the passage of a state bill that would prevent abusers from possessing firearms.

The Legal Aid Society, Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and The Network are determined to increase their efforts in persuading lawmakers to support the measure. They are doing this after the legislation failed to pass through the Illinois General Assembly earlier this year.

Karina’s Bill is named after Karina Gonzalez, who tragically lost her life along with her daughter in 2023 due to an alleged domestic violence incident in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. The perpetrator, Jose Alvarez, had a previous domestic violence incident against him and there was an order of protection in place at the time of the incident.

Under Karina’s Bill, law enforcement would be obliged to seize firearms in cases where an emergency order of protection is granted with a firearm remedy. The bill also mandates judges to issue a search warrant, provided they find probable cause that the individual in question poses a threat to the victim and possesses a firearm.

Metropolitan Family Services’ Domestic Violence Programming Director, Amy Milligan, expressed disappointment that the Illinois Legislature has yet to pass the legislation.

Milligan, with nearly 30 years of experience in the domestic violence field, expressed his frustration on the current state of affairs. “It’s frustrating,” he said.

The caption for the attached image reads “Amy Milligan.”

I wasn’t surprised to hear that the bill is facing some challenges. Typically, bills related to firearms have a difficult time gaining approval. It’s hard to find a consensus when it comes to gun laws.

Legal Aid Society’s managing attorney, Lauren Gutierrez, played a crucial role in creating the legislation for the bill. Additionally, Gutierrez serves on policy committees for various organizations that offer domestic violence services.

Gutierrez mentioned that their domestic violence coalition has extended support to numerous bills and legislation, including Karina’s Bill.

At the Howard & Evanston Community Center in Chicago, Gonzalez received services from Metropolitan Family Services as a client.

Advocates argue that the bill addresses a significant concern that victims of domestic violence are frequently denied the protection they need, especially when their abusers come back home.

Gun owners would be prohibited from transferring firearms to another person rather than surrendering both the weapons and their Firearms Owner’s Identification Card to law enforcement under the new legislation.

For a long time, advocates for victims of domestic violence have been pushing for a change, which is now included in state House Bill 4469 and Senate Bill 2633 this year.

Both bills failed to pass a substantive committee this year, indicating that they were never on the verge of being approved.

Advocates are aiming to present the bill once again to legislators during the autumn veto session.

Proponents of the bill are hoping to keep it in the minds of residents and lawmakers by continuing to push the issue. According to Milligan, this is the key to getting the proposal over the finish line.

According to her, arresting someone is not a prerequisite for confiscating a weapon from a suspected abuser. The mere issuance of an order of protection is enough to warrant such action.

According to Milligan, “Karina’s Bill holds immense significance.”

According to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, over half of all intimate partner homicides involve the use of firearms. Shockingly, a woman’s risk of being murdered increases by five times when her abuser has access to a gun.

The agency’s website emphasizes the need to prevent individuals who abuse their intimate partner or family from accessing firearms as a crucial step towards reducing domestic violence homicides.

According to Gutierrez, it is crucial to maintain focus on the issue at hand.

She emphasized the importance of uniting to combat domestic violence and spreading awareness.

According to Milligan, legislators are attentive to the voices of their constituents.

She encouraged individuals to reach out to their legislators and urge them to push forward with the legislation. It’s crucial for legislators to comprehend the significance of this matter to the public.

Both Metropolitan Family Services and Legal Aid Society operate in Cook and DuPage counties and provide free services to all individuals, regardless of their place of residence.

If you require legal aid for domestic violence issues, you can reach out to Legal Aid Society at 312-986-4105. For domestic violence services, Metropolitan Family Services can be contacted at 630-469-5650.

Reference Article