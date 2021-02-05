      Weather Alert
Test Iowa site in Osage shutting down

Feb 5, 2021 @ 11:00am
Governor Kim Reynolds visited the Test Iowa site in Osage on June 16, 2020

OSAGE — The Test Iowa COVID-19 testing site in Osage is being discontinued.

Mitchell County public health officials announced on Thursday via social media that the test site at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds will have its last day of testing on Monday.

The post says it was a tough decision as they know it has been a great service for Mitchell County residents, but with more testing options available in the area, they found that it was the right decision as they need to prioritize and focus on vaccinating the residents of the county.

Since July, Mitchell County Public Health has performed over 8000 tests at the Test Iowa location.

 

