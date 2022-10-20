Ten year prison sentence for Mason City man guilty of convenience store robbery

MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to an August convenience store robbery.

39-year-old Pierre Dunson was accused of entering the YesWay store in the 1300 block of 4th Southwest at about 5 o’clock on the evening of August 7th, where he allegedly grabbed the store clerk from behind and choked the clerk. Dunson then ordered the clerk to give him money out of the cash register, threatened the clerk with death if the robbery was reported, and left with more than $300.

Dunson was charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, he filed a written plea of guilty in late September to the Class C forcible felony of second-degree robbery.

District Judge James Drew this week sentenced him up to ten years in prison with credit for time served. He was also fined $1370 and was ordered to pay for damages caused during the incident.