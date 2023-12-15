Sukup Manufacturing purchases Des Moines area automation distributor

SHEFFIELD — Sukup Manufacturing has announced they’ve acquired a leading automation distributor based in the Des Moines metro area.

The Sheffield-based grain storage, drying and handling solutions company says they’ve acquired Ramco Innovations. The company says the strategic partnership brings together the expertise and resources of two industry leaders.

They say their reputation for quality and reliability combined with Ramco’s deep understanding of automation technologies will create a collaboration that drives innovation and enhances customer experiences in the industrial sector.

The purchase will result in the formation of Sukup Innovations, which will oversee Ramco as well as Sukup Innovations’ AgTech offerings.

Ramco will retain its name, operations and current locations. Ramco and its 65 employees will remain based at their Valley Junction location in metro Des Moines as well as its four other locations in Nebraska, Kansas, Illinois and Missouri.