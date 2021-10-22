      Breaking News
Charles City deaths ruled as murder-suicide

Strong economic growth continues in rural parts of 10 states

Oct 22, 2021 @ 8:59am
Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the Rural Mainstreet survey

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests strong economic growth continues in the region. 

The overall economic index for the region improved in October to 66.1 from September’s already-strong 62.5 reading. Any score above 50 suggests growth.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said the area is benefitting from solid grain prices, continued low interest rates and growing agricultural exports. Goss said demand for workers is high but businesses are having trouble finding people to hire. 

Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.

