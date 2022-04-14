Storm that caused damage in Mason City confirmed as an EF-1 tornado, three other tornadoes confirmed in listening area
MASON CITY — The National Weather Service has confirmed Tuesday night’s storm that caused damage in southern and eastern Mason City was a tornado.
The National Weather Service office in metro Des Moines says the Mason City tornado is an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 100-to-110 miles per hour. The tornado lasted six minutes from 10:26 to 10:32 PM, lasting 4.4 miles from just north of the intersection of US Highways 18 and 65, tracking to the northeast and impacting the far eastern portion of Mason City, including the Eastbrooke addition. No injuries were reported with the storm.
There were other tornadoes in our listening area confirmed by the National Weather Service offices in Des Moines and LaCrosse:
== An EF-0 tornado with winds of 75-to-85 miles per hour impacted the west side of Kanawha rural areas to the west of the community. The path lasted one mile between 7:34 and 7:36 PM. No injuries were reported.
== An EF-1 tornado was reported in Brownville in Mitchell County, lasting from 10:57 to 10:59 PM. The path of the tornado was 2.2 miles, with estimated peak winds of 110 miles per hour. The tornado produced damage to farm outbuildings and trees.
== An EF-1 tornado was reported near Riceville in Mitchell and Howard counties from 11:01 to 11:05 PM. The path lasted over five miles with estimated peak winds of 100 miles per hour. The tornado tracked south of Riceville and damaged numerous farm buildings and grain bins.
For full information on tornadoes from Tuesday, click on these links —- National Weather Service office Des Moines — National Weather Service office LaCrosse