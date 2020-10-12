State passes 100,000 mark for total coronavirus cases
DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area is slightly down over a 24-hour period as the state of Iowa passes the 100,000 mark for total coronavirus cases.
As of 11 o’clock this morning, the number of active cases stood at 764, down three from 11 o’clock Sunday morning. There were 192 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, 181 in Kossuth, 102 in Wright, 101 in Winnebago, 40 in Mitchell, 38 in Hancock, 35 in Butler, 33 in Floyd, 23 in Worth and 19 in Franklin.
13 more cases in our area were reported in the same 24-hour period to bring the area’s pandemic total to 4235. 16 more people have recovered to bring the area total to 3398.
The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate remained steady from Sunday to today at 8.3% with Wright and Kossuth counties having the highest rates at 13.3% and 12.3% respectively.
Statewide in the same 24-hour period: seven more people were reported dead from COVID-19 for a total of 1467; there were 420 new cases to push the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 100,058; 253 more people have recovered to bring the total to 76,513.
|
|
|Active Cases 10/9/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|192
|203
|192
|Butler
|35
|33
|20
|Floyd
|33
|32
|48
|Franklin
|19
|19
|18
|Hancock
|38
|30
|21
|Kossuth
|181
|177
|161
|Mitchell
|40
|40
|69
|Winnebago
|101
|120
|119
|Worth
|23
|21
|27
|Wright
|102
|92
|67
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|764
|767
|742
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1180
|1
|Butler
|322
|
|Floyd
|391
|1
|Franklin
|362
|
|Hancock
|249
|2
|Kossuth
|378
|4
|Mitchell
|210
|1
|Winnebago
|364
|1
|Worth
|119
|
|Wright
|660
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4235
|13
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|965
|4
|Butler
|285
|
|Floyd
|349
|
|Franklin
|325
|
|Hancock
|207
|4
|Kossuth
|197
|5
|Mitchell
|170
|
|Winnebago
|247
|3
|Worth
|96
|
|Wright
|557
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3398
|16
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|23
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|9
|
|Franklin
|18
|
|Hancock
|4
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|16
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|73
|0
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|7
|Butler
|9
|Floyd
|7.4
|Franklin
|3.4
|Hancock
|9.1
|Kossuth
|12.3
|Mitchell
|3.8
|Winnebago
|9.5
|Worth
|4.7
|Wright
|13.3
|
|
|Area Average
|8.3