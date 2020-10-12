      Weather Alert

State passes 100,000 mark for total coronavirus cases

Oct 12, 2020 @ 11:00am

DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area is slightly down over a 24-hour period as the state of Iowa passes the 100,000 mark for total coronavirus cases.

As of 11 o’clock this morning, the number of active cases stood at 764, down three from 11 o’clock Sunday morning. There were 192 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, 181 in Kossuth, 102 in Wright, 101 in Winnebago, 40 in Mitchell, 38 in Hancock, 35 in Butler, 33 in Floyd, 23 in Worth and 19 in Franklin.

13 more cases in our area were reported in the same 24-hour period to bring the area’s pandemic total to 4235. 16 more people have recovered to bring the area total to 3398.

The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate remained steady from Sunday to today at 8.3% with Wright and Kossuth counties having the highest rates at 13.3% and 12.3% respectively. 

Statewide in the same 24-hour period: seven more people were reported dead from COVID-19 for a total of 1467; there were 420 new cases to push the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 100,058; 253 more people have recovered to bring the total to 76,513.

 

 

Active Cases 10/12/20
 Active Cases 10/9/20
Active Cases 10/1/20
Cerro Gordo 192 203 192
Butler 35 33 20
Floyd 33 32 48
Franklin 19 19 18
Hancock 38 30 21
Kossuth 181 177 161
Mitchell 40 40 69
Winnebago 101 120 119
Worth 23 21 27
Wright 102 92 67
Area Total 764 767 742

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1180 1
Butler 322
Floyd 391 1
Franklin 362
Hancock 249 2
Kossuth 378 4
Mitchell 210 1
Winnebago 364 1
Worth 119
Wright 660 3
Area Total 4235 13

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 965 4
Butler 285
Floyd 349
Franklin 325
Hancock 207 4
Kossuth 197 5
Mitchell 170
Winnebago 247 3
Worth 96
Wright 557
Area Total 3398 16

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 23
Butler 2
Floyd 9
Franklin 18
Hancock 4
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 16
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 73 0

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 7
Butler 9
Floyd 7.4
Franklin 3.4
Hancock 9.1
Kossuth 12.3
Mitchell 3.8
Winnebago 9.5
Worth 4.7
Wright 13.3
Area Average 8.3
For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team