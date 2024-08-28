The New York Attorney General’s Office is seeking to hold the militant anti-abortion group Red Rose Rescue in contempt for allegedly making multiple efforts to disrupt patient access to Planned Parenthood clinics in New York City.

In a legal filing on Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Brianna Mangat of engaging in the practice of following and evangelizing to patients who were seeking to enter these clinics. This action is in violation of a federal judge’s injunction, which specifically prohibits Red Rose Rescue from obstructing access to reproductive health facilities.

According to James, Mangat operates under the alias Bernadette Patel when carrying out anti-abortion activities. Online, she is recognized as a member of Red Rose Rescue.

Mangat is facing allegations of intentionally wearing a pink vest, similar to the ones worn by Planned Parenthood volunteers, with the aim of causing confusion among patients.

The Attorney General is aiming to impose $2,000 in civil penalties, along with attorney’s fees, for Mangat’s alleged behavior. Nonetheless, they have stated that they will reimburse the penalties if Red Rose Rescue complies with the injunction for a period of one year.

According to a press release, James stated that Red Rose Rescue is determined to disrupt the efforts of individuals seeking or providing reproductive health care. He emphasized that if the group and its members choose to openly defy a court order, they should also be prepared to face the repercussions. James further expressed concern for the numerous New Yorkers who have been adversely affected by this hateful organization, asserting that it is crucial for them to be held responsible for their blatant disregard of the law, the judicial system, and the autonomy of individuals’ bodies.

When asked for a comment, Monica Miller, who James has named as the director of Red Rose Rescue, dismissed the attorney general’s legal action as “one of the most bogus lawsuits ever.” Miller asserted that Mangat was fully within her First Amendment rights to provide counsel to women on the sidewalk as they entered Planned Parenthood. According to Miller, since Mangat did not physically enter or obstruct any clinics, she did not violate the injunction.

Miller asserted that Mangat acted independently of Red Rose Rescue, emphasizing that Mangat is not a member of the group. According to Miller, Red Rose Rescue is not a formal group and does not have any members.

AG James has lawsuit vs. Red Rose Rescue

New York Attorney General Letitia James has requested sanctions against an anti-abortion group in a federal court lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed by James, accuses the group of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, a federal law that safeguards access to reproductive health care facilities.

Judge Kenneth Karas issued a preliminary injunction in December, acknowledging that James is highly likely to succeed in her argument that Red Rose Rescue violated federal law, once the case is thoroughly litigated.

In her lawsuit, James highlighted a notable incident from 2021 involving Red Rose Rescue. The group conducted an “invasion” of All Women’s Health & Medical Services in White Plains. During this event, Red Rose Rescue members staged a sit-in protest in the clinic’s waiting room. As a result, three men who participated in the protest faced criminal trespass charges and were ultimately found guilty.

According to James, Mangat participated in the sit-in at All Women’s Health but chose not to stay inside the clinic and get arrested.

Asher Stockler, a reporter for the USA Today Network New York, can be contacted via email at [email protected] . Reach him securely: [email protected] .

