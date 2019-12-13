      Breaking News
Sports betting increases once again in November

Dec 13, 2019 @ 11:41am
Sports betting kiosk at Diamond Jo Worth casino near Northwood

DES MOINES — The amount of money wagered on sports in Iowa increased again in November.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission reports $59,344,805 was spent on sports betting in November — nearly 13 million dollars more than October. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko said he expected revenue to continue increasing as more casinos got their operations up and running.

Betters have put down nearly $153-million ($152,966,829) since sports wagering became legal in mid August. Fifty-six percent of the money was bet online.

The state has taken in around  $1.1 million in sports betting taxes.

