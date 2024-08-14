On August 13, 2024, the Missouri Lottery made an exciting announcement. A lucky winner from Cole County, Mo. had won a $50,000 prize. Adding to the excitement, the winner’s son flew in from out of state to accompany his father in claiming the prize.

The $50,000 prize was claimed at the Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City, Mo. on August 6th, according to the press release.

The son shared that his dad had once said, “If I ever win the big one, you have to come and take me.”

The MO Lottery reports that the winning ticket was bought at Schulte’s Fresh Foods on 1904 Southwest Boulevard in Jefferson City, Mo.

According to data from the Missouri Lottery, players of the “500x” game have been fortunate enough to win over $135.4 million in prizes. However, there is still a significant amount of unclaimed winnings, with over $122.2 million remaining. This includes a top prize of $5 million, as well as two additional top prizes of $1 million.

In the Fiscal Year of 2023, the MO Lottery reported that the residents of Cole County, Mo. had an impressive winning streak, taking home over $16.2 million in MO Lottery prizes. Additionally, local retailers were rewarded with more than $1.5 million in bonuses, while education programs in the county received a substantial boost of over $5.5 million from the MO Lottery proceeds.

