A lucky man bought a ticket at a convenience store in O’Fallon and won a $50,000 prize by matching four of the five white-ball numbers.

The Powerball drawing on July 17 produced the following winning numbers: 24-27-32-47-66, with a Powerball number of 26. If someone had matched all five white balls, they would have won a $1 million prize. As for the jackpot, it was estimated to be $76 million on July 17.

The chances of winning the $50,000 prize are 1 in 913,129.18.

O’Fallon is located approximately 35 miles northwest of St. Louis, making it a convenient drive from the city.

