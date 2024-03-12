SkyWest/United Express to continue providing service to Mason City Municipal Airport

MASON CITY — The United States Department of Transportation has announced they’ve selected SkyWest Airlines to continue to provide commercial passenger air service to the Mason City Municipal Airport under the Essential Air Service program.

The Mason City Airport Commission in late January made the recommendation to the USDOT to keep SkyWest, who operates as United Express, as the airport’s airline provider. The Commission also considered a proposal from Southern Airways, the carrier that purchased and absorbed the airport’s former carrier Air Choice One.

Airport Manager David Sims says north-central Iowans will be able to enjoy United Express flights from Mason City for the foreseeable future on a 50-passenger jet aircraft and be able to access United Airlines’ global network. The three-year Essential Air Service contract with the airport and SkyWest starts on April 1st.

The US DOT has also announced the awarding of a similar contract between SkyWest and the Fort Dodge Regional Airport.