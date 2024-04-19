Seven Union Pacific train cars derail in Mason City

MASON CITY — There was a train derailment in Mason City on Wednesday night.

The Union Pacific says about seven rail cars went off the tracks just south of the intersection of 19th and South Pierce at about 10:15 PM. No one was hurt and hazmat crews were not needed at the scene. The UP says the cars were carrying soybean meal and potash.

A City of Mason City social media post yesterday afternoon stated that South Pierce between 19th and 43rd Streets Southwest was closed until further notice.