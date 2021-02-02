Sale of Cerro Gordo County land to City of Clear Lake to be developed into an inclusive playground approved
Artist's rendering of the Everybody Plays playground project from the group's Facbeook page
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved the sale of the county’s maintenance garage in Clear Lake to the City of Clear Lake for $250,000.
The property at 109 South 15th Street which is adjacent to the city’s aquatic center is proposed to be developed into a future city park that would include an inclusive playground that provides children and adults of all ages and abilities the opportunity to play together.
Clear Lake’s mayor Nelson Crabb says he’s happy the city was able to work with the county to get this project done. “We thank you for your cooperation on this, shall we say it’s collaboration as well because this will not only help the city of Clear Lake but it will help the entire county.”
Supervisor Casey Callanan of Clear Lake says he was glad the county could work with the city on helping to redevelop the county garage property into an inclusive park. “I know this was on Mayor Crabb’s radar for several years now, and when I got first elected six years ago, we tried to get our heads together and see if there wasn’t some inertia in getting this moving. I appreciate my colleagues up here on this side of the table working with me, because we each represent various districts of the county, but we still want to do what’s best for the whole of the county, and I think this is a perfect collaboration of private and public funds to make our community better, so thanks to all that worked towards this.”
The maintenance garage will no longer be needed since the county is constructing a new Engineering Department headquarters near the county law enforcement center.
The Clear Lake City Council recently approved issuing up to $600,000 in general obligation debt to use to purchase this property as well as the former Woodford Wheeler lumber yard property next to the city’s library for a future expansion project.