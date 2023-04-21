Russia’s Air Force Accidentally Bombs Its Own City

MOSCOW (AP) — A powerful bomb accidentally dropped by a Russian warplane has hit the Russian city of Belgorod near Ukraine, injuring two people.

Residents of Belgorod, a city of 340,000, first thought it was a Ukrainian attack, but the Russian military quickly acknowledged that one of its warplanes accidentally released the weapon.

Belgorod has faced regular drone attacks that Russian authorities blamed on Ukraine, but the explosion late Thursday was far more powerful than anything its residents had heard before.

The blast made nearby apartment buildings tremble and threw a car onto a store roof.

It left a 20-meter (66-foot) -wide crater in the middle of a tree-lined boulevard flanked by apartment buildings, shattering their windows and damaging several cars.