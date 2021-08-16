      Weather Alert

Rural Cerro Gordo County girl dead after homemade go-cart collides with boat trailer

Aug 16, 2021 @ 11:21am

ROCKWELL — A seven-year-old rural Rockwell girl is dead after a collision on Sunday.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they responded at about 8:30 on Sunday night to 4628 Oliver Avenue for a collision involving a juvenile female. Bryclynn Blackdeer was operating a homemade go-cart when it collided with a boat trailer.

The Sheriff’s Department says Blackdeer died as a result of her injuries sustained in the collision. 

For the latest

Trending
USS Iowa submarine will be first built for coed crew
Gonzalez found guilty of murder
Rural Cerro Gordo County girl dead after homemade go-cart collides with boat trailer
Clear Lake council tonight holds public hearing on proposal to transform upper floor space in downtown building to apartments
Airport funding approved for facilities across the state
Connect With Us