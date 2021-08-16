Rural Cerro Gordo County girl dead after homemade go-cart collides with boat trailer
ROCKWELL — A seven-year-old rural Rockwell girl is dead after a collision on Sunday.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they responded at about 8:30 on Sunday night to 4628 Oliver Avenue for a collision involving a juvenile female. Bryclynn Blackdeer was operating a homemade go-cart when it collided with a boat trailer.
The Sheriff’s Department says Blackdeer died as a result of her injuries sustained in the collision.