KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Drops Democratic Primary Bid And Will Run For President As Independent

October 9, 2023 11:58AM CDT
Share
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks during a campaign event at Independence Mall, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he’ll run for president as an independent and drop his Democratic primary bid.

Kennedy announced his move Monday in Philadelphia.

The decision by Kennedy adds a wrinkle to a 2024 race that’s heading toward a likely rematch between Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican ex-President Donald Trump.

Kennedy is a longtime environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist and a member of one of the most famous Democratic families in politics.

Kennedy was running a long-shot bid and has better favorability ratings among Republicans than Democrats.

A Democratic National Committee spokesman who was asked for comment on Friday responded with an eye roll emoji.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman injured after car struck by train, authorities say she drove around crossing gate
2

Mason City man accused of attempted murder in southwest Iowa stabbing
3

Iowa districts eye shift to four-day school week
4

Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of financial exploitation of elder
5

Dryer fire damages Mason City home