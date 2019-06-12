RISE grant approved for road connected to Bushel Boy Farms development in southeastern Mason City

MASON CITY — The Iowa Transportation Commission has approved a grant that will help bring a Minnesota tomato producer to Mason City, resulting in up to 50 jobs for the community.

A Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy grant of up to $555,000 from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for a local development grant to assist in the construction of about 1750 feet of South Monroe Avenue as Bushel Boy Farms of Owatonna is proposing to construct a hydroponic tomato growing facility on an 80-acre development south of 43rd Street Southwest and east of Pierce Avenue.

City officials say the grant would help to construct a new road to provide primary frontage access to not only that proposed facility but also for potential new development. The new road is anticipated to be completed by October 2020 according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Bushel Boy’s development will include a 16 to 17 acre greenhouse along with a 50,000 square foot packing house. Bushel Boy targets construction on their facility could start later this summer or early this fall. The city of Mason City will have to make a matching contribution toward the road construction project of about $222,000.