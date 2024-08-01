Residents of a low-income senior apartment building in Kansas City, Kansas, have received approval for a $4.6 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed due to pest problems and poor upkeep within the building, and a federal judge has given the settlement the green light.

According to the lawsuit, the residents of Cross-Lines Retirement Center, which consists of two half-century-old towers in the Argentine district, had to endure hazardous and unhygienic living conditions for several years. These conditions included issues such as mold, cockroaches, bed bugs, faulty pipes, and insufficient access for individuals with disabilities.

There are 208 apartments available for subsidized housing, specifically for those who are 62 years old and above. These apartments are also occupied by a significant number of disabled residents. Currently, around 350 individuals who are either current or former residents of the apartments are part of the class action. Some of them have moved out due to the living conditions in the area.

Cross-Lines and for-profit property management group Young Management Corporation, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, have been named as defendants.

Chief Judge Eric F. Melgren of the Kansas District Court has recently approved a judgment that entails the coverage of residents in the buildings for the past five years. The order also provides injunctive relief that aims to enhance the living conditions of the residents, such as the implementation of regular pest control measures.

When we reached out to Gina Chiala, an attorney representing the affected residents, she expressed her relief that the settlement had been reached. According to her, this agreement is a step towards providing hundreds of tenants with the relief they need from the terrible living conditions they’ve had to endure. She also believes that this outcome will serve as a warning to rental property owners, reminding them that they must comply with the law.

Chiala, who is the executive director of the Heartland Center for Jobs and Freedom, emphasized the importance of providing every tenant with clean, safe, and sanitary housing. In her opinion, this case serves as a reminder of this fundamental right.

The attorney representing Cross-Lines and Young Management Corporation released a statement expressing their relief that the long and heavily disputed case has finally been resolved.

In a statement, Cross-Lines and Young expressed that the property has already begun substantial renovations to prolong the complex’s usefulness, which will greatly benefit the residents and the community.

According to the statement, providing affordable housing in the area is of utmost importance, and the Cross-Lines Retirement Center plays a crucial role in fulfilling this need. The statement expresses optimism about the future of the property and its residents.

Residents and local leaders have been closely examining the problems that have arisen in the buildings.

Throughout 2016 to 2022, The Star meticulously reviewed numerous inspection reports from local, state, and federal regulators which uncovered alarming health and safety issues. The reports, spanning hundreds of pages, revealed the dire conditions that were present.

According to The Star’s investigation, Cross-Lines faced a recurring challenge of meeting the passing grades during inspections conducted by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Unified Government even issued multiple warnings of revoking the rental license for the apartments due to this issue.

In an interview with The Star, Linda Smith, a retired bus driver who uses a wheelchair, expressed her concerns about being stuck in her eight-floor building during an emergency. She also spoke about the poor living conditions, which included pest infestations and the need for regular maintenance.

During the lawsuit, Smith, one of the many who signed up, expressed his frustration by stating, “With all the issues going on, they should be compensating us for living here. Bed bugs, cockroaches, and water running all the time are just some of the problems we face.”

