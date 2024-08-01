Authorities have made two arrests in connection to an organized retail theft scheme that targeted businesses in Oro Valley and other areas in Pima, Pinal, and Maricopa counties. The operation involved stealing millions of dollars worth of merchandise from these businesses.

According to a news release from Oro Valley Police Department, a company in Connecticut purchased the merchandise.

In October 2023, OVPD received notification regarding the involvement of Nicholas Miller and his accomplices in stealing and subsequently selling merchandise.

Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Postal Inspectors collaborated with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office to uncover that the operation’s members had stolen merchandise valued at more than $2.3 million for three years.

According to the news release, Miller was suspected of earning over $475,000 in profits.

Authorities served a search warrant on two homes, a storage unit, and three vehicles on July 24. The operation also extended to Connecticut, resulting in the recovery of over $9,000 worth of stolen merchandise and tens of thousands of dollars worth of collectible items, according to a news release.

Suspected co-conspirator Allison Hunt was arrested in connection to the thefts along with Miller.

The investigation is still in progress.

