Republicans aim to limit Democratic Attorney General’s power

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Iowa want to limit the powers of the state’s attorney general, citing frustration that the Democrat joined lawsuits opposing the actions of President Donald Trump.

Attorney General Tom Miller joined six lawsuits in 2018 that aimed to obstruct Trump’s policies, which included separating families of immigrants on the southern U.S. border and requiring additional citizenship information on the 2020 census.

Miller’s office was also involved in 26 amicus briefs and 50 letters to federal agencies opposing the Trump administration’s actions.

The Des Moines Register reports that Rep. Gary Worthan’s sponsored measure would require Miller’s office to get permission from the governor, the General Assembly or the Executive Council before joining any out-of-state lawsuits.

Miller is the longest-serving sitting state attorney general in the U.S.