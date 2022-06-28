      Weather Alert

Region 2 Transit System to now serve Clear Lake, Hancock County

Jun 28, 2022 @ 10:55am

CLEAR LAKE — The North Iowa Area Council of Governments says effective July 1st, the operation of the Clear Lake and Hancock County Transit services will be performed by the Region 2 Transit System. OneVision had previously operated both services for many years.

For passengers needing to reserve trips from July 1st on, they will need to contact the Region 2 Transit System at 641-357-7050. The dispatch office will be open from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM weekdays and it’s located at Pritchard’s Innovations Center at 1 Teamquest Way Suite 2 in Clear Lake.

Fares will remain the same and the service will continue to accept Region 2 Transit System tickets that are sold at Clear Lake City Hall. The service is open to the general public and is available for commuters, shoppers, students, seniors, persons with disabilities and travelers of all types.

For more information on the Region 2 Transit System, head to the website R2BUS.org.

For the latest

Trending
Roundabouts one option Mason City's city council will explore in State Highway 122 reconstruction
Worth County farmer fined $4500 for violations of state's manure management plan laws
Mason City Airport Commission recommends rejecting new Essential Air Service proposals, wants to continue working with SkyWest for now
Cerro Gordo County supervisors approve applying for funds to straighten curves on B-20 east of US Highway 65
Suspended prison sentence for Mason City man charged with burglarizing fairgrounds property
Connect With Us