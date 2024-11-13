Clouds are on their way to the Northeast and New England, bringing much-needed rainfall. A half-inch to an inch of rain may cause a washout in some spots, but 2-4 inches is not enough to completely washout.

This will help to reduce the risk of fire in the region as we shift into a more active pattern with a few more chances of rain over the next 7-10 days.

We’re also seeing heavy showers and thunderstorms sweep throughout parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Our slow-moving front is weakening, but Gulf moisture and tropical energy are holding it together for a rainy and thundering day across eastern Louisiana, lower Mississippi, and southwest Alabama.

Once again, our focus shifts to Florida, where the return flow from high pressure, along with some minor tropical activity, has resulted in scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms along the east coast and in the interior of north Florida. We anticipate that activity will grow throughout the night and into tomorrow.

Expect strong gusts, small hail, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and even a few waterspouts. On some of Florida’s east coast beaches, expect rough surf, rip currents, and beach erosion.

Clouds are building today, with a chance of mild to moderate rain this evening and tonight. Up to 1 inch of rain may fall, but most regions will receive 1/4 to 1/2 inch of liquid gold. Today’s peak temperatures will be in the 60s at best.

Clods will be around tomorrow, along with some sunlight. We can expect a few scattered showers, with temperatures in the upper 60s. We’ll cool down on Tuesday with sunshine and temps in the mid-50s.

On Wednesday, we battled to get above 50 degrees, despite the cold and bright weather. Clouds return late Thursday, with the risk of rain showers.

