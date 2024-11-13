According to WTVA, a Lafayette County circuit court judge has officially declared Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a missing University of Mississippi student, dead.

This ruling reflects a request Lee’s parents made in September, which the court has now approved.

Lee disappeared from Oxford in July 2022 and has not spoken with his family since. His location is still unclear, even with continuous research.

Allegations suggest that Sheldon Herrington Jr. killed Lee to conceal a romantic relationship between the two.

In August 2022, a grand jury charged Herrington with capital murder in connection with Lee’s disappearance. December will see his trial start.

Reference Article