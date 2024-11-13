A Mississippi couple’s pet Pit Bull welcomed a new litter of puppies last weekend, but one of them did not appear like the rest.

Annise Tooley and her boyfriend Greg are devoted dog owners.

Pearl and Harley are the names of their two American Pit Bulls, who welcomed a new litter of puppies on Sunday.

The only distinction was that the firstborn was a different color than the others. She had a green complexion.

“I thought it was blue.” I imagined it would become blue and then gray. Greg Fucich said the color was blue.

“At first, I didn’t notice she was different colors. Annise Tooley commented, “Then when she had another one, I was like, The first one is like a different color.”

Tooley’s sudden internet skills led her to stories of other “colorful” dogs.

“We decided to name her Fiona after the female character in the Shrek movie,” Tooley informed me.

The pair claims they have read data that shows Fiona should only remain green for a few weeks.

