A Quincy man is in hot water as he faces numerous charges following a police search of his residence, where a substantial stash of drugs and a firearm were discovered.

In the evening of August 14th, around 8:45 p.m., the Quincy Police Department Officers, Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies, and West Central Illinois Task Force members carried out a search warrant in the 3400 block of State Street. As they conducted the search warrant, they apprehended Jeffrey T. Bennett, a 46-year-old resident of Quincy, Illinois.

Bennett faced arrest after an Adams County warrant was issued against him on charges of Aggravated Battery against a Pregnant Person and Domestic Battery.

While executing the search warrant, police officers discovered more illegal items at the scene. Subsequently, the Quincy Police Department applied for and received another search warrant specifically for the residence.

When the officers searched the residence, they found a significant quantity of cannabis, a substantial amount of United States currency, various drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

In September 2019, Bennett was found guilty of Firearms Trafficking, as per the public court records of Adams County, Illinois.

The Quincy Police Department is grateful to the West Central Illinois Task Force and Adams County Sheriff’s Department for their invaluable assistance.

