If you thought cicadas were bothersome earlier this summer, just wait until you encounter the upcoming wave of bugs.

This summer in Illinois, the emergence of two broods of cicadas has led to a notable increase in their population. As a result, Oak Leaf Itch Mites have found an abundant food source in the form of cicada eggs.

According to Penn State, this particular mite originated in Kansas. Its presence was initially observed in the autumn of 2004 and has since spread to various states including Illinois, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Missouri.

According to the university, this mite has the ability to cause a rash that is itchy and characterized by redness and small raised bumps. They mentioned that while these mites can feed on various insects, they tend to bite humans when they have exhausted their current food source and are in search of alternative hosts.

According to Illinois State Entomologist Chris Dietrich, the presence of cicada mites is crucial for the survival of the species. He compares this phenomenon to the mass emergence of cicadas, where their sheer numbers make it impossible for predators to consume them all.

According to Dietrich, the strategy of evolving over time to avoid predation and ensure species survival is fascinating, even though it may make people uncomfortable, especially when they experience the discomfort of being bitten by an edge mite.

The good news is that the mites cannot survive indoors, so you won’t have to worry about them lingering in your home. By the end of August, they should be completely gone.

Reference article