Prosecutor: No time for evidence against arrested Des Moines Register reporter
Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri poses for a photo, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. Sahouri, who was arrested near a Black Lives Matter protest that she was covering, will ask a judge Thursday to dismiss the case against her. The case is believed to be one of the only ones still pending against a journalist arrested during the recent nationwide demonstrations. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP)
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor who is pursuing charges against an Iowa newspaper reporter who was arrested while covering a protest in May told a judge his office shouldn’t have to provide body-camera footage and other evidence to the journalist’s lawyer.
Brad Kinkade, an assistant Polk County attorney, told Judge Christopher Kemp on Thursday that Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri’s case was considered a low-priority because she had only been charged with misdemeanor.
Sahouri was covering a protest near a shopping mall on May 31, less than a week after George Floyd died in Minneapolis.
Floyd’s death sparked hundreds of demonstrations nationwide.