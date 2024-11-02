A promising D.C. rap artist known as “3coMMa$” was shot dead near the Commanders’ stadium in a brazen daytime attack Thursday, leaving relatives and friends stunned and police rushing to find the perpetrator.

Just before noon, Treshaun, a father of three and a rising star in D.C.’s hip-hop scene, lost his life on Atlee Drive, approximately a half-mile from Northwest Stadium.

Despite their efforts to save his life, police discovered him with several gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead on the spot.

Dana Sparrow, the rapper’s sister, told FOX 5 that the tragedy is an unbelievable blow to the family, coming just a year after their mother died of illness.

“He was good—a father of three sons and the second oldest of our mother’s four children.” It’s heartbreaking,” Sparrow explained.

Friends and family members gathered in disbelief at the scene, with some speculating on the motive.

“They’re jealous,” Dana added. “My brother was rising, light-skinned, making money, and doing his thing,” Dana added.

Neighbors reported hearing a barrage of gunfire, which Sharnee Wallace, a local, initially mistook for fireworks.

“It just kept going,” Wallace explained. “I was like, those aren’t fireworks…about 15 or 20 [shots].”

The search for suspects and a motive continues, with police encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Dana acknowledged the harsh realities of living in the district, saying, “We’re dealing with a lot right now, but karma’s coming for whoever did this.”

Prince George’s County police are encouraging anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers right away.

