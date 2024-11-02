Brittney Leigh Hensley, a Mississippi mother, has been accused of allegedly making a “suicide pact” with her 10-year-old daughter. After the child took the tablets, Hensley allegedly refused to fulfill her part of the agreement.

On July 6, police responded to a report of a youngster overdosing at the Ocean Springs Studio 6 Motel in Mississippi. According to PEOPLE, cops discovered the 10-year-old child unresponsive with a green rucksack containing empty medication bottles and unidentifiable tablets nearby. The ambulance took Brittney Hensley and her daughter to Ocean Springs Hospital, where physicians intubated them.

According to FoxNews10, authorities discovered a “suicide pact” between Hensley and her daughter, in which they both agreed to take drugs. Deputy Chief Steven Dye told PEOPLE that Hensley claimed to have taken a precise dosage at a specified time. However, hospital blood tests did not corroborate her statement. According to the physician’s findings, if her narrative was accurate, she would not have survived. According to Dye, authorities believe Hensley chose not to complete her half of the suicide pact. According to WXLOX, her daughter is currently in the custody of Mississippi CPS.

According to police, Hensley went to Alabama, where she has family and formerly lived, as the case against her evolved. Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers declared her wanted on Facebook on October 14, citing allegations of felony child abuse involving minor poisoning.

Brittney Hensley was apprehended by the police in Huntsville following the issuance of a warrant on October 15. According to PEOPLE, she was charged with felony child abuse causing bodily harm in Ocean Springs. On October 29, she was booked into the Jackson County Adult Detention Center in Pascagoula, Mississippi, as reflected in jail records. Her bond was set at $500,000. It is important to note that the case has not yet proceeded to a jury trial.

