A woman from Washington is being charged with a hate crime for reportedly shouting racial slurs and pushing a teenager at a park, according to King 5.

The teenager, who was accused of being the aggressor, stated that the woman approached a family who was taking pictures for their young daughter’s quinceañera. She allegedly told them to go back to their country.

According to the teenager, Vincent approached their group and confronted him directly, telling him to return to his country and stating that he was not welcome there. This verbal exchange escalated when Vincent physically pushed the teen, resulting in him pushing her back in self-defense.

According to several witnesses, the teenager’s version of events was corroborated, as they confirmed that Vincent had directed multiple racial slurs towards him. Although the woman appeared to be walking normally in the park, she refused to cooperate with the officers and persistently requested medical attention.

Vincent was apprehended by officers on charges of malicious harassment and assault against the teenager. According to court documents, during the arrest, the woman put up a fight and reportedly tried to pinch one of the officers’ legs.

Vincent, who was charged on Monday (October 28), has been booked into Pierce County Jail. She faces charges of malicious harassment with a hate crime designation, assault in the fourth degree, and resisting arrest. Her next court appearance is scheduled for November 25.

