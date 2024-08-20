Two men believed to be responsible for a series of armed robberies in Kansas City over the summer have been arrested and charged, effectively bringing an end to the crime spree.

Richard Canton, 22, and Dimitri McGill, 19, both from Kansas City, have been charged with three counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of armed criminal action, according to the Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecutor’s Office. Additionally, McGill faces an additional charge of each offense.

According to investigators, Canton allegedly committed three armed robberies at local businesses on August 13, 15, and 16. On the other hand, McGill was only present during the robbery that took place on August 16.

On Friday, there was a robbery reported at a chain drug store in Kansas City, Missouri, as per court records filed over the weekend. The Kansas City Police Department was called to the scene to investigate the incident.

Detectives were able to identify Canton based on the clothing he was wearing in the surveillance footage.

Furthermore, investigators disclosed that they had conducted a search at the residence of an individual associated with Canton. During the search, they discovered compelling evidence that connected both Canton and the associate to several other robbery cases. Nevertheless, these findings necessitate further investigation.

The prosecutors have determined that they requested a cash-only bond of $200,000 for Canton and a cash-only bond of $100,000 for McGill.

