Probation for Mason City man convicted of reckless use of a firearm causing injury

MASON CITY — It’s a suspended prison sentence for a Mason City man convicted after a July shooting incident in southeastern Mason City.

A Cerro Gordo County jury in October found 39-year-old David Obregon guilty of reckless use of a firearm resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony.

Obregon was arrested on July 24th after police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 19th and South Massachusetts, where on arrival, officers were able to identify two vehicles that had been involved in an altercation that had occurred while they were driving on city streets for several minutes prior to the shooting. Both vehicles were damaged in the incident, one from receiving gunfire and the other as shots were fired from it.

District Associate Judge Adam Sauer on Wednesday sentenced Obregon to a five-year prison sentence, which was suspended, and placed him on five years probation. He was also fined $1025.