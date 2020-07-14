Probation for Mason City man accused of using company credit cards without authorization
MASON CITY — It’s a sentence of probation and restitution for a Mason City man who was accused of using a company credit card numerous times without permission.
42-year-old Jeffrey Frampton was accused of using a credit card from Jiffy Lube from September to December of last year 32 times, rolling up charges to the business.
Frampton was originally charged with one count of ongoing criminal conduct and nine counts of unauthorized use of a credit card.
Frampton pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent use of a credit card and was sentenced on Monday by District Judge Karen Salic to a five-year prison sentence, which was suspended, a suspended $750 fine, and was placed on two years probation. He was also ordered to pay $2,027 in restitution.