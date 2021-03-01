Prison time for Mason City man involved in burglary
MASON CITY — Two people involved in a burglary at a northeastern Mason City home last May have been sentenced.
31-year-old Jared Kropf and 51-year-old Jennifer Hansen were accused of being involved in a burglary and altercation at 811 10th Northeast on May 18th. Kropf was accused of assaulting one of the home’s occupants and stabbing and slashing another victim, while Hansen was accused of kicking a victim in the head.
Kropf pleaded guilty to willful injury causing serious injury and was sentenced to ten years in prison. That sentence will be served concurrently with a ten-year prison term after he pleaded guilty recently to willful injury causing serious injury for the beating of a man in the 1200 block of North Washington on September 26th.
Hansen pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors to a reduced charge of assault. She was sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit for time served as well as a $315 fine.