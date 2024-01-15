Principal Dan Marburger dies of his injuries after Perry High shootings

PERRY — The Perry High School principal who was wounded in the shooting at his school on January 4th has died.

Dan Marburger was credited with putting himself in harm’s way, allowing others to escape as a student armed with two guns started shooting.

Marburger’s wife posted a message on the GoFundMe page for the family, announcing her husband died at 8 a.m. Sunday.

She wrote that “he fought hard and gave us 10 days that we will treasure forever.”

Governor Kim Reynolds says Marburger will be remembered for his selfless and heroic actions.

She has ordered all flags in Iowa be lowered to half staff until Marburger’s funeral, which is not yet scheduled.

The Perry Community School District released this statement:

“We share our deepest condolences with the Marburger family today on the passing of Dan Marburger. Dan was a tremendous leader in our school district and a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Our school community is heartbroken by Dan’s death. For nearly three decades, Dan was ingrained in every aspect of our Perry Community School District environment, and we are feeling the immense loss of a devoted and caring colleague.”