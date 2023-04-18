KGLO News KGLO News Logo

President Biden Signs Executive Order To Improve Access To Child Care

April 18, 2023 11:53AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order containing more than 50 directives to increase access to child care and improve the work life of caregivers.

But the White House said Tuesday the directives in the order would be funded out of existing commitments.

That likely means the directives’ impact would be limited and they’d carry more of a symbolic weight.

The Democratic president was more ambitious in 2021 by calling to provide $425 billion to expand child care, improve its affordability and boost wages for caregivers.

White House Domestic Policy Council director Susan Rice says the order shows Biden isn’t waiting on Congress to act.

