The roads will not be pre-treated before this weekend’s winter storm, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. The pre-treatment would be washed away due to the forecast of rain at the start of the storm.

Before the storm arrives in Kansas, it’s important to ensure that your vehicle is prepared for winter conditions. Start by checking the tread on your tires as it plays a crucial role in maintaining traction on slippery roads. Insufficient tread could result in a loss of traction, making it harder to drive safely.

One crucial item to check off your list is ensuring you have an adequate amount of coolant. If the coolant level is low, your vehicle might struggle to heat up properly. Make sure to check your battery and oil as well.

JB Wilson from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) explained the preparations that their crews will undertake for the roads.

According to Wilson, there are no plans to pre-treat the roads at the moment. This decision is based on the forecast, which predicts wet conditions.

Wilson explains that pre-treating the roads would not be effective in this case, as the treatment would likely be washed away before any freezing or ice conditions occur.

“We are currently preparing our crews for the upcoming tasks. Our focus is on inspecting and maintaining our vehicles to ensure they are ready for action. Our goal is to have a total of 21 vehicles prepared and available.”

Source