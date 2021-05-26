      Weather Alert

Pork group asks USDA to support faster slaughterhouse speeds

May 26, 2021 @ 10:37am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A trade group for pork producers is asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to appeal a recent federal judge’s order that struck down a federal rule allowing pork processing plants to speed up processing. 

The National Pork Producers Council said Tuesday that a Minnesota judge’s ruling in March ordering a return to slower processing line speeds will cost farmers $80 million in reduced income. Meatpacking worker unions challenged the faster speeds, saying they put workers’ health and safety at risk. 

The pork producers group is asking the USDA to appeal the ruling and seek a stay so six plants now operating at faster speeds may continue under the new rules finalized by former President Donald Trump’s administration in 2019.

For the latest

Trending
Statewide crackdown on seat belt abstainers, speeders & drunks starts today
Mason City man arrested for sexual abuse returned to Iowa from Minnesota
Mason City woman accused of stabbing
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Mason City High fieldhouse, natatorium project
Cerro Gordo County moving into its new Engineering Department headquarters