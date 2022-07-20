Plea change hearing set for Ventura man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets
VENTURA — A plea change hearing has been set for a Ventura man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets.
40-year-old Richard Pierce is accused of working with another person multiple times during the month of July last year to buy lottery tickets at the Ventura Mart using bad checks and then cashing in the tickets to redeem the prize money.
Pierce was set to stand trial on August 2nd to six counts of lottery ticket theft and one count of forgery, all Class D felonies, but court records show that a plea change hearing has now been scheduled for July 26th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.