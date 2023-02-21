Plea change hearing set for Clear Lake man accused of sexual abuse

CLEAR LAKE — A plea change and sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a Clear Lake man accused of sexual abuse.

37-year-old Johnathan Goerish was charged with third-degree sexual abuse and first-degree burglary. Authorities say Goerish entered a residence on August 10th through a back door and forced a woman to have sex.

Goerish’s trial was scheduled to start on February 28th, but court records show a plea and sentencing hearing is now scheduled for that date in Cerro Gordo County District Court. Records did not indicate what Goerish would be pleading guilty to.

First-degree burglary is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.