Plea change hearing scheduled for Lake Mills woman accused of pointing gun while drunk
MANLY — A plea change hearing is set for a Lake Mills woman accused of pointing a gun at another person.
33-year-old Jennie Aasland was accused of pointing a gun at a woman and her family on July 7th in Manly. Authorities say a pistol was found in the gravel between Aasland and the victim, and that Aasland admitted at the time of the incident to driving to Manly with a blood alcohol level of .205, which is two-and-a-half times above the legal limit.
Aasland was originally charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, and second-offense OWI.
Her trial was scheduled to start on January 22nd, but online court records show that District Judge Rustin Davenport on Monday approved the scheduling of a plea change hearing in the case for February 3rd in Worth County District Court.