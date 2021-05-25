Plea agreement for Mason City man accused of burglary and possession of stolen property
MASON CITY — A Mason City man facing multiple charges after being arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property has agreed to a plea deal.
Law enforcement accused 29-year-old Jay Eden of burglarizing a storage unit at East Side Storage on November 8th, taking several items without the owner’s permission.
Investigators also say they found numerous other stolen items inside Eden’s home including: a snow blower taken from the zero block of Kentucky Court; a riding lawn mower taken from the 900 block of 7th Southeast; an electric bicycle taken from the 800 block of 15th Southeast; tools, heaters, fuel cans and a cooler taken from the 1600 block of 12th Northeast; and chips and cheese sauce taken from the concession stand at the Muse-Norris Softball Complex. Those thefts took place between July and November.
Eden was originally charged with ongoing criminal conduct, one count of third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft and three counts of third-degree theft.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Eden on Monday filed a written plea of guilty to one count of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft. Both are Class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison. A sentencing date for Eden has not been scheduled.