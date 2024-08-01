Pennsylvania is urging registered voters to step up and serve as poll workers, as the 2024 presidential election approaches in just over three months.

According to Al Schmidt, the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, elections are a cause for celebration, not dread.

Schmidt and Philadelphia officials are urging more Pennsylvanians to step up and help safeguard a free and fair election in November, just in time for National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.

Schmidt expressed his encouragement towards individuals who step forward to serve as poll workers and county election administrators during this crucial time. “Having people come up and stand up for these roles, and even receive training, is truly inspiring,” he added.

In 2020, Pennsylvania took center stage as a crucial battleground state in the US presidential election. However, the state was not immune to election controversies, which resulted in a wave of protests, court challenges, and threats against election officials. The contested election by former President Donald Trump and his team added fuel to the fire, making the situation even more challenging.

According to Seth Bluestein, the Philadelphia City Commissioner, the significance of Election Day extends far beyond the hours when the polls are open, which is typically from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. He emphasizes that the impact of this civic duty has a lasting effect on one’s lifetime.

According to Schmidt, over 80 top officials have departed from poll working since 2020 for various reasons. This has led to vacancies in almost two-thirds of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, causing a significant impact.

Officials in Philadelphia are in need of 8,500 poll workers for the 1,700 polling locations in the city. However, as of Wednesday, they have only been able to recruit around 1,000 workers.

Jamar Oliver, an officer of the Philadelphia City Commissioners, emphasized the significance of conducting elections that are both free and fair.

Schmidt is uncertain about the distance they have left to cover in order to achieve their objective. Additionally, he mentioned that it is the responsibility of individual counties to keep tabs on the volunteers.

These American heroes of democracy have received a clear message from him.

Schmidt emphasized that contributing is a crucial way to make a difference and is a form of civic virtue that holds significant value.

